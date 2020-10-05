Roses are blooming at Ludwig’s Rose Farm on outskirts of Pretoria

Pretoria - The roses are blooming at Ludwig’s Rose Farm on the northern outskirts of the city - and it is a spectacular sight held in compliance with lockdown level 1 regulations and Covid-19 safety protocols. Owner Ludwig Taschner said that while the rose farm was closed during the hard lockdown of April and early May, the compulsory closing was only for a short time. The establishment opened in mid-May due to the fact that it was part of the agricultural essential services, which was allowed to operate at that time. Taschner said the lockdown had a positive impact on nurseries across the globe. According to Taschner, this was because more people spent a lot of time at home and thus could plan their gardens.

To celebrate this time of the year when roses were in full bloom the farm was hosting another rose display during its yearly flower extravaganza.

People flocked to the popular rose farm at the weekend where they were met by a wide variety of rose blooms and plants.

One of the usual highlights and one of the big attractions was a huge rose arrangement in the hall at Ludwig's Roses.

This well-known establishment has been part of gardeners’ life for years and this is the 49th year that the festival was being held.

While Ludwig’s Rose Farm has its frequent guests who have been visiting the establishment for generations, Taschner said more and more young people were becoming interested in planting roses.

They have more than a 1000 varieties to choose from at the farm and Taschner said that he and his team were developing even more.

“People are simply amazed when they come here to see the colours. We have roses of all varieties, from fragrant roses to miniatures and climbers.”

Entry to the farm is free and there is plenty of safe parking.

The rose festival will end next Sunday.

