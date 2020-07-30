Rosslyn Clinic back in business after strike forces it to close

Pretoria - Calm was restored yesterday at Rosslyn Clinic after a disruption caused by protesters aligned to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) on Tuesday, forcing the facility to close. Patients queued yesterday for medical consultations, with no protesting workers in sight. City head administrator Mpho Nawa denounced the unrest, which led to a stoppage of services at the clinic which falls under the control of Tshwane metro. Nawa said the disruption resulted in the closure of the clinic and negatively affected various other services across the city. Many residents in and around Rosslyn were prevented from receiving medical attention as a group of protesters stormed the clinic and obstructed its day-to-day operations.

Nawa said: “While the pandemonium meted out by strikers in the clinic premises caused distress to our health personnel and day patients, it is hoped that the victims - our patients - are not affected psychologically and the sickly will find alternative means to recuperate speedily.”

He expressed concern about the impact the citywide protest has had on essential services.

Electricity, water, sanitation and bus services continued to be disrupted.

The protests disruptions, he said, started on Tuesday last week when Samwu workers went on strike over a pay dispute.

Nawa said some employees have been prevented from working by the striking workers.

“In the meantime, we are working hard to catch up with the outstanding problems and the reported complaints to the municipality.

“The City’s team of administrators apologises profusely to members of the community who are greatly frustrated and inconvenienced by industrial protests that have now obstructed the normal process of business in Tshwane,” Nawa said.

