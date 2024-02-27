Rotary clubs in Pretoria commemorate Rotary International’s 119th birthday

In a poignant celebration of Rotary International's 119th anniversary, six prominent Rotary clubs in Pretoria united to champion the cause of peacebuilding and conflict resolution. Against the backdrop of the Premier Hotel in Stanza Bopape, members from the Rotary Club of Waterkloof, Pretoria West, Pretoria East, Pretoria Sunrise, Capital, Ladies of Peace Organisation and Rotary Community Corps Tshwane South Quadrant gathered to mark the occasion.

Rotary International, with a storied history dating back to 1905, has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian efforts globally. Among its pivotal initiatives is the campaign for polio eradication, a cause that has seen remarkable progress over the years. However, on this significant day, the focus shifted to another critical aspect of Rotary’s mission: peace-building and conflict resolution. The event, held on February 24, coincided with Rotary's Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution Month. Attendees paid homage to this vital theme by releasing 23 white doves at the iconic Union Buildings, symbolising their unwavering commitment to fostering peace and harmony within their communities and beyond.

Notably, the release of 23 doves also honoured Rotary's 119 years of tireless service, a tradition observed annually on February 23. Grace van Zyl, a respected figure within the Rotary community and District 9400's peace champion, delivered an impassioned address on the imperative of peacebuilding in today's world. As the Peace Action Group Chair, Van Zyl emphasized Rotary’s steadfast dedication to promoting peace and resolving conflicts, both locally and globally. “Peacebuilding and conflict resolution are often overlooked aspects of Rotary's work. However, they are integral to our mission of creating a better world. Without peace, progress remains elusive," remarked Van Zyl.

“The significance of this endeavour cannot be overstated, particularly in the context of Africa, where numerous countries grapple with the devastating effects of armed conflicts and terrorism. With 27 African nations currently embroiled in conflict, Rotary’s emphasis on peacebuilding takes on added urgency. Through its network of five peace centres, including the upcoming establishment of the 6th in Istanbul, Rotary continues to equip individuals with the tools and skills necessary to mitigate conflict and promote reconciliation.” Makerere University in Uganda hosts Africa’s peace centre, which has contributed to over 1500 people ambassadors trained by Rotary International worldwide. George Senosha District 9400 Governor Elect, reiterated the organisation’s unwavering commitment to peacebuilding. "Rotarians are catalysts for positive change, starting from within our own families and extending to every corner of society. Our collective efforts in peacebuilding are essential for building a brighter future for generations to come," Senosha affirmed.

As the event drew to a close, attendees departed with a renewed sense of purpose, inspired by Rotary’s enduring legacy of service and dedication to the cause of peace. For further information on Rotary's initiatives and how to get involved, interested individuals are encouraged to contact George Senosha via [email protected]. In a world often besieged by discord and division, the Rotary Clubs of Pretoria stand as beacons of hope, advocating for peace and harmony with unwavering resolve. As they celebrate Rotary International's 119th birthday, their commitment to building a more peaceful world shine brighter than ever.