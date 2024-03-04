Rotary club’s skills programme marks nearly two decades of success

In the heart of Pretoria, the Rotary Club of Hatfield has been making waves with its skills programme, a beacon of empowerment that has illuminated the paths of countless individuals since its inception in 2006. Under the adept leadership of coordinators like Lololo Kopanyek, this programme has become synonymous with hope, growth, and the socio-economic upliftment of the Pretoria community.

Offering a diverse range of training opportunities, from computer literacy and financial management to specialised vocational skills in carpentry, plumbing, and electrical engineering, the programme is a comprehensive toolkit for those looking to navigate today’s challenging job market. "Our goal is to foster not only professional skills but also personal development, ensuring our participants are well-rounded and ready to tackle the future," said Kopanyek, the driving force behind the programme's continued success. This initiative stands out for its breadth of learning opportunities and its inclusive approach, warmly welcoming individuals from all walks of life, especially those from underprivileged communities. Over the years, the Skills Programme has been a transformative force, reshaping lives and contributing to the broader socio-economic fabric of Pretoria. A key to its success has been the Rotary Club of Hatfield's strategic partnerships with local businesses and educational institutions, which have enriched the curriculum, keeping it relevant and in step with industry demands. "These partnerships are the backbone of our programme, ensuring we bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application," Kopanyek emphasises.

Moreover, the programme goes beyond technical skills, emphasising leadership, communication, and teamwork. This holistic approach prepares participants for many career paths and entrepreneurial ventures, equipping them with the tools needed for success. As the programme looks to the future, the Rotary Club of Hatfield calls on more individuals and potential partners to join their mission. Those interested in making a positive change in their lives and the community are encouraged to reach out to Kopanyek at [email protected] or visit www.rotarypretoriahatfield.org. The Rotary Club of Hatfield remains unwavering in its commitment to this vital initiative, inspired by past achievements and the untapped potential to influence even more lives positively, according to Kopanyek.