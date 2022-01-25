‘Royal’ Houghton Ridge mansion ‘a steal’ at cool R65m

Pretoria - Who would not like a private night club, health spa, gymnasium and library under their own roof? This is all available at a whopping R65 million – and this is a discount price.

A beautiful 4 000m² mansion in Houghton Ridge is back up for grabs at a massive 45% discount. It ranks among the most expensive houses in Gauteng and across the country. The mansion has eight en-suite bedrooms, six parking spaces, as well as a luxurious private night club, wellness spa, library, gymnasium and conference facilities.

The heated indoor swimming pool in the mansion. Picture: Supplied Originally intended to serve as a private hotel for royalty, the Gatsby (as it’s called) also has a heated indoor swimming pool and outdoor training pool. With four levels and large glass frontages, residents can enjoy panoramic views over the city. Luxurious furnishings and rare artworks are included in the sale. Head of Gumtree Property Operations Barrie Swart said it was not the first time a luxurious property like this had been listed.

“There are several multi-million properties up for grabs at the moment.” He said Covid-19 had impacted uber-wealthy homeowners as well. Many were unable to travel to their luxury homes around the world during the current situation. Others were concerned about the volatility of the market. The masion has beautiful furniture. Picture: Supplied He is not concerned about the Gatsby being listed too long, though. “It may not seem like it to us, but the Gatsby is a real bargain at this price and will definitely be swept up soon.”