SA Air Force celebrates achievements with prestige parade rescue missions, aircraft stunt displays

Pretoria - The SA Air Force (SAAF) prestige parade drew audiences to the Air Force Base Swartkop today as Chief Lieutenant-General Wiseman Mbambo officiated the annual ceremony. People made their way to Thaba Tshwane to witness the prestige parade that is the highlight of the SAAF year calendar and is used to celebrate the force’s achievements and acknowledge performances of a high standard by directorates, bases, units and squadrons.

While civilians were entertained with aircraft stunt displays, explosions, colourful smoke and demonstrations of combat and rescue missions, the SAAF utilises the event to thank all members of the SAAF for their dedication, loyal support as well as work performed during the previous years. The parade also presented civilians and invited guests with an opportunity to get a breeze of fresh air with their friends and families while learning more about the kind of work done by the SAAF to advance the security of the nation. The SA Air Force prestige parade drew audiences to the Air Force Base Swartkop. There were aeroplane stunt displays, explosions, colourful smoke and demonstrations of combat and rescue missions. @SAAirforce @SANDF_ZA #SAAF @IOL pic.twitter.com/yePAcotWzU — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) February 4, 2022 Welcoming the audience and special guests, Mlambo said the SAAF carries many valuable lessons in the domain of aviation for the country and the world. He said right from its inception it was greeted with adversity and navigating storms has been its norm.

However, he said the Republic of South Africa was very clear in terms of the importance of peace and stability in its region, without which, there could not be economic development. "Over the years we have learned that technology investment in aviation is a continuous process that must never be put on pause. Failure to observe this principle gives birth to stagnation and various risks and challenges. "The torch bearers in the aviation space know that there is an inseparable link between aviation and innovation. The SAAF understands this principle and moving into the future it will become a defining road map within our organisation," said Mambo.