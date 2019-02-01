Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Durban - Air Force Base Zwartkop in Pretoria was a hive of activity this morning with impressive fly-pasts by military aircraft in celebration of the Prestige Day Parade. In addition to the parade, the South African Air Force (SAAF) is also celebrating its 99 years since its establishment in 1920.

Under the theme “Collective Heritage”, the purpose of the parade is to celebrate and acknowledge exceptional performance by directorates, bases, squadrons and units and to thank all members of the Air Force for their dedication, loyal support and hard work during the previous year.

Ash has become the tradition, attendees were entertained with a formal parade, flypasts and an air capability demonstration.

In true military style and precision, crowds were treated to well co-ordinated army drills and imposing aircraft manoeuvres.

Chief of the Air Force Lieutenant General Zimpande Msimang said Africa remained on top of their list of priorities to strengthen bilateral relations. “However we will continue to strengthen our relations with other continents,” he said.

Msimang praised all on parade for the level of excellence, professionalism, discipline and commitment displayed. He also paid tribute to all members that are currently deployed in peacekeeping missions.

He reiterated that discipline is paramount to all aspects of military and private lives.

Air Force Base Ysterplaat, in Cape Town, was named the most prestigious unit in the SAAF.

