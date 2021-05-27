SA, China relations stronger than ever

Pretoria - The launch of the 2021 China-Africa short video and photo competition tomorrow in Beijing and on virtual platforms has been hailed as a way to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two partners.

The competition is in its third year and it coincides with the 65th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic ties between China and African countries.

It will run under the theme “Friendship in Focus, Together for Future” to give opportunities to video creators and photographers to document touching stories of China-Africa friendship and co-operation, including people-to-people bonds.

Co-sponsors of the competition are the Secretariat of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation and China International Publishing Group (CIPG) and co-hosted by Beinjing Review, Yangshipin, CGTN French and Trassion’s HippoAD and Vskit, in partnership with Seneweb in Senegal and the South African Independent Media Group.

Vice-president of CIPG Lu Cairong encouraged participants to focus on the theme of this competition and explore moving stories of China-Africa friendship and collaboration with new perspectives.

Participants were also urged to demonstrate creativity and originality in the video and photo works by telling stories in a down-to-earth manner that would be more appealing.

“In the history of traditional friendship between China and Africa, stories of mutual understanding can always touch people’s hearts, regardless of time and distance,” Lu said.

The director-general of the Department of African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wu Peng, said the seeds of China-Africa relations had grown into a towering tree and the fruits would benefit people both in China and Africa.

“There are too many touching stories and wonderful moments during the course, which cannot be fully presented within just 100 seconds.”

He said the stories would serve as a bridge for people to acquire more in-depth understanding of the ever-stronger China-Africa friendship, and a more comprehensive understanding of the China-Africa co-operation.

He strongly believes the competition will enhance understanding of the friendship and win-win co-operation between China and Africa.

Peng commended China-Africa solidarity in the fight against Covid-19, saying the co-operation had kept progressing in the face of the pandemic.

Li Yafang, president of Beijing Review, a media outlet under CIPG, said the competition had enabled the media agency to be connected to more individuals interested in promoting China-Africa friendship.

She said: “Our engagement in communicating with African countries helped us realise that all kinds of exchange activities led by media are crucial for promoting people-to-people bonds between China and Africa, providing their valuable perspectives as the witness of China-Africa friendship.”

The dean of the African Diplomatic Corps and ambassador of Cameroon to China, Martin Mpana, said the competition would enable story-tellers to use photos and videos to preserve sound and verifiable information for the public.

“This is one of the ways in which we will be able to show the true face of China-Africa relations, which bears the encouraging mark of an ambitious, fruitful and win-win partnership,” he said.

The editor of the Pretoria News, Piet Rampedi, said the competition should be used as a vehicle to counter Western media propaganda which did not reflect the truth about China and China-Africa relations.

He said the competition was important to empower the next generation and also establish long-lasting ties between China and other African countries to counter Western media propaganda.

Rampedi highlighted the role of the media in combating Covid-19, calling for a strengthened solidarity across the international community to fight the pandemic.

“More importantly, there is a role to play for the media.

“What role does the media play to really share the true stories of what is going on in Africa?

“The international community should strengthen solidarity and join hands to fight the pandemic,” he said.

Speakers also expressed optimism about the coming forum on China-Africa Co-operation to be held in Senegal later this year with a view to discuss a win-win plan for China-Africa co-operation, and launch new initiatives.

Participants have been invited to submit their entries from May 21 to July 20.

Video entries are categorised into two: the micro videos of 30 seconds to one minute and short videos of one to five minutes.

Those interested in the competition can submit the relevant works to [email protected]

