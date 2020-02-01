There they were briefed by Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for African Affairs, Hamdy Louza who said he believed South Africa has a major role to play on the continent in the coming period.
Ramaphosa is due to take over the year-long chairship of the AU from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Louza said the two presidents met in Egypt and there was ongoing communication between the Egyptian and South African delegations to the AU.
In his briefing, Ramaphosa referred to the importance of resolving conflicts and promoting peace on the continent, two priorities which were shared by Egypt and where Louza said South Africa could play an important role.