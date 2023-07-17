SA men and women are the world’s worst drivers, study shows

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Forget the stereotype, an international study shows that both South African men and women are the worst drivers in a comparative analysis between 20 other countries.

Road safety is a crucial concern worldwide, with numerous factors contributing to the overall performance of drivers. The ‘’Compare the Market in Australia” embarked on a study to establish which country has the highest number of fatal crashes between males & females. The study proved that both South African males and females are both the worst drivers in a comparative analysis of 20 other countries and that South Africans caused the highest number of fatal crashes, regardless of gender. It goes on to say that “males are responsible for 34.9% of fatal crashes, while females are responsible for 9.9%. When each of these is compared against the 19 other countries in the study, these results place South Africa as the highest for fatal crashes across both genders,” said the statement.

To conduct this study, Compare the Market in Australia said that they gathered data from various reliable sources, such as government reports, insurance records, and national road safety organisations. “We focused on several key indicators, including accident rates, traffic violations, drunk driving incidents, and overall adherence to traffic laws. The collected data covered a period of five years, allowing for a comprehensive assessment of driver behaviour and performance across the selected countries.” While the state of South African road safety is undeniably dismal, it is important to assess the study critically.

“The study additionally states that the fatality rate is approximately 44.8 fatalities per 100 000 citizens which is worse than other developing nations like Columbia, India and Brazil.” However, South Africans should take note of several key areas that contribute to fatal road accidents, such as drunk driving, non-adherence to traffic laws, infrastructure and road maintenance, as well as poor driver education and training. All these contribute to the high levels of fatal road accidents. During the 2023 Easter period, Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, urged drivers to exercise extra caution.

She said: “We reiterate our call to all road users to assume responsibility for their own and others’ safety. “Motorists are also urged to be cautious when driving at night and to ensure that passengers in their vehicles wear safety belts at all times to prevent unnecessary accidents.” Diale-Tlabela further said strengthening law enforcement, such as dealing decisively with drunk driving and overcrowding, is crucial to deter risky behaviour and reduce accidents and the statistics that we have now.