SA Mint introduces new lion coin as part of series of Big Five

Pretoria - The South African Mint has launched the “King of the Jungle” coin, part of its series of the Big Five range. The lion embodies the indomitable spirit and pride of Africa.

“As we see the recovery of the world economy and that of South Africa in general, we are very eager to continue to demonstrate the strength and beauty of the African continent through the amazing Big Five series,” the SA Mint said. The SA Mint, a subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank, launched the lion design in the second series of the Big Five coin range to coincide with the advent of the 2022 World Money Fair in Berlin, Germany. The international event first took place in January 1972, offering countries the opportunity to present coins, new coins, and technical innovations every year.

The event started with the historic boom in the price of precious metals in the mid-1960s when coin collecting attracted greater interest worldwide. Coin clubs were then founded worldwide, and took to inviting members to collectors’ meetings and recommended hoarding coins whose metal value was above the market value as a stable form of investment. The organisation said the launch of the lion design was the second animal theme to be released in the second series of the Big Five collectable coin range, following the elephant that was issued in August 2021.

While the reverse design remained unchanged from the first series, the split portrait features a unique construct, which reveals a complete portrait of a lion only when placed side by side with another coin. In this way, it said an entire pride could be built by placing multiple coins next to each other. “It is very exciting to introduce the lion coin, the latest in the second series of the award-winning collection. The Big Five series has proven itself to be an iconic range of coins for collectors worldwide and announcing the release of the lion at the esteemed World Money Fair is the ideal platform to amplify it to the world,” said Honey Mamabolo, managing director of the SA Mint.

The SA Mint said the stunning obverse design for the second series showed the lion in a different light from the first series in that the focus was on the graceful beauty of the regal animal. Furthermore, it said the coin would be yet another proud continuation of a series that featured the highest standards of artistry in both design and modelling. The limited-edition series is available in fine silver, 24ct gold and platinum.

The silver coin was available in brilliant uncirculated quality and packed in a colourful blister folder that incorporated the printed image of a lion. Similar to the first series, the gold lion will be available in a 1-ounce proof quality packaged in a single box. In this series, the gold range has also been extended to include a 1/4 ounce proof quality coin which is available either as a single coin or in a double coin set.