SA on track for Covid-19 vaccines with first candidate application from Johnson & Johnson

Pretoria - SA has received its first Covid-19 vaccine candidate application from Johnson & Johnson and has started the review process, the chief executive of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Dr Boitumelo Semete, told a virtual media briefing yesterday.

The authority has engaged with other companies conducting clinical trials and expects to see more submissions soon as they hope to make their products available in South Africa.

She said that as regulators it was important for the organisation to be “enablers” of access but also to ensure that quality products reached the local market by following processes agreed to and aligned at a global level.

She said corners would not be cut and each application would be considered scientifically to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of any Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

Professor Helen Rees, chairperson of the entity’s board and co-director of the Wits centre for vaccinology, said no licences had been approved in South Africa yet.