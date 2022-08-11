SA opposition parties to decide fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mashudu Sadike Pretoria - Opposition parties are set to decide the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration following a multi-party meeting “about strengthening the arm of parliament” and “holding the executive accountable” after the lid blew off the so-called Phala Phala farmgate scandal.

This is according to a joint statement by DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP, UDM, NFP, ATM, COPE and the PAC who met last week. Ramaphosa has made headlines recently following former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser’s assertions that he tried to conceal a crime at his Limpopo Phala Phala farm in Lephalale. The statement read: “It is important to stress that despite parties being independent, there's overwhelming consensus on the issues and broader strategy including mechanisms like s89(1) Enquiry and No Confidence Motion among others to hold President Ramaphosa and his executive accountable.”

Section 89 of the Constitution provides for the National Assembly to remove a president from office if it deems there a serious violation of the constitution or the law, serious misconduct or if the president has inability to perform the functions of office. Last month Pretoria News reported that EFF president Julius Malema announced that it would be instituting impeachment proceedings in parliament against Ramaphosa, calling for his immediate arrest over the Phala Phala farm scandal. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said it was premature to say what the parties were going to decide because they will announce their decisions at a press briefing after engagements next week.

However, ATM president Vuyo Zungula said it was likely that the organisations will decide that impeachment be instituted against Ramaphosa. “We are discussing a range of issues about the performance of the president and his alleged Phala Phala crimes. There are a wide range of issues that include putting forward a motion of no confidence in parliament. After our meeting with other opposition parties we asked that they go back to their organisations to engage further and a decision will be taken after. “But the ATM has proposed the impeachment of Ramaphosa and that is ongoing,” Zungula said.

