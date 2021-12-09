SA ranks high on list showing intimate partner violence fuelled by alcohol abuse

Betty Moleya Pretoria - South Africa comes second on the list of a study that shows that alcohol influences increased rates of violence between intimate partners.

The study, by Dr Leane Ramsoomar-Hariparsaad of the South African Medical Research Council and Aadielah Diedericks of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance was conducted in the four Southern African countries of Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa. It found that in South Africa there was a 31% prevalence of alcohol linked to 26% gender-based violence and femicide cases. It also found a 59% heavy episodic drinking pattern in the country. The country with the highest alcohol prevalence, the study found, was Botswana with 32%, Namibia with 30%, and Zimbabwe with the least alcohol prevalence of 18%.

As 16 days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children is commemorated, concerns have been raised over alcohol availability in South Africa. When intoxicated, people are said to experience loss of control and lack of comprehension of situations. This can lead to reckless behaviour and victimisation of other people. President of Tshwane Liquor Traders Association, Oupa Mthombeni, said they would not turn a blind eye to the role alcohol plays in the scourge.