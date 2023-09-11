SA stars Anele Mdoda, Lira, Janine van Wyk deliver powerful message

Pretoria - Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda, singer Lira and football legend Janine van Wyk have united to encourage South African women to be fearless. They shared their advice on fostering fearlessness to encourage more women to realise their indomitable strength and take action.

It’s a trait that has defined their careers and has propelled them to the top of their respective fields. They stand united in their fearlessness and they want the women of South Africa to make the choice to do the same. To remind women of this choice, 1st for Women teamed up with Darling Films to launch a powerful campaign. Mdoda said that being fearless was a choice she made every day – something no one can take away from her.

“Being fearless is not about simply disregarding fear but, rather, it involves acknowledging it, understanding its source and ultimately transcending its limitations,” she said. According to her it’s about living a life in which your fears don’t hold you back. “All women have the ability to be fearless thanks to the strength and resilience that we all possess.”

Lira is a testament to women’s unwavering determination, resilience and boundless courage. In March 2022, she suffered a stroke. While the stroke took her ability to speak, it did not take her fearlessness. “I am alive and kicking and that is what matters. When learning how to speak again, I’ve enjoyed listening and the silence. I’ve learnt to be happier. I’ve learnt to enjoy the simple things. Life is a gift.” Fearlessness begins with challenging stereotypes and expectations that have historically confined women to predefined roles. Someone who knows this all too well is the highest-capped soccer player (male or female) in South Africa, Janine van Wyk.

“I believe in living a life that’s free of the fear of judgement, the fear of criticism, and the fear of not being enough. And when fear does creep in, I confront it and fight back against it,” Van Wyk said. Her advice is to be yourself, be a leader, be courageous and strong, take risks, and trust that you can achieve anything. Mdoda suggested that women start by removing the barriers to fearlessness – the fear of failure, the need to be perfect, and the risk of judgement. “Being fearless is about action, despite the fear, and walking with freedom, strength, and hope in the face of things unknown,” she said.

She added that any woman can live with optimism and confidence, because when you define yourself to and for yourself, the opinions of others will matter less. Lira said her mother taught her one shouldn’t back down from anything life throws at you. She said fearless women recognised the strength of being authentic and vulnerable. They shared their stories, acknowledged their struggles, and connected on a deeper level with others facing similar challenges. Van Wyk said that when she was younger, she often felt isolated and not part of the team because she was a woman. Despite these barriers, she let her passion and love of the game shine through.

“Nothing worth having comes easy and I worked hard to make my dream a reality.” Seugnette van Wyngaard, head of 1st for Women, said fearlessness was mastering the courage to push through, despite the chaos that surrounds us. “Anele, Lira and Janine are incredible icons of what it means to be fearless and we are so proud to partner with them. Our hope is that this partnership will be a strong reminder to all women to let their fearless shine.”