SA Weather Service issues warning of severe thunderstorms in Tshwane

Pretoria - The South African Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning, expected to be severe, for today and tomorrow. This might include flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges that will make travelling difficult, and informal settlements that have the potential to displace some dwellers. “Trees could be uprooted due to the wind and the fact that the ground is already wet in most places. This might result in damage to infrastructure and proprieties, as well as danger to humans due to flying debris. “Very isolated thunderstorms are expected on Thursday, otherwise no rainfall is expected from Friday until Sunday,” the weather service said. In the meantime, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department sent a word of appreciation to the members of the community who helped a family affected by the severe thunderstorm on Sunday in Soshanguve.

Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the community helped to cover an affected house with a polyethylene tent.

“The family has already made alternative accommodation arrangements, and the affected members at the police barracks were also assisted,” he said.

The thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, damaged roofs and uprooted trees in parts of Soshanguve.

Mabaso said disaster management officials were dispatched to the house in Soshanguve Block L and the Soshanguve police station barracks, where roofs were affected by the storms.

The officials issued relief to the affected family in the form of blankets and plastic sheeting, he said.

“Firefighters had to cut off trees that had been uprooted by the storm to clear the blocked R80/Bushveld Road near the Soshanguve police station and Magistrate's Court.

“The department calls upon residents to report incidents on the 107 toll-free emergency number, since it has come to our attention that some houses were affected in Soshanguve Block G and K, but these incidents were never reported.” | Staff Reporter

Pretoria News