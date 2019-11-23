SAA announced that workers would return today, and flights will resume as normal this weekend after it reached a deal with the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.
The unions launched the strike on November 15, shortly after the airline said a restructuring process that could affect nearly 950 employees. They also wanted more pay for their 3 000 members, and their demand of 8% was finally settled at 5.9% - with conditions.
SAA is Africa’s second-largest carrier and had warned that the strike “endangers the future of the airline”.
It was estimated to be costing R50 million a day.