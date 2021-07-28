SAHRC requests submissions on complaints of alleged racism at Cornwall Hill College

Pretoria - In the interest of fairness the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has requested all interested parties to make written submissions of their complaints regarding issues of alleged racism taking place at Cornwall Hill College. The Commission announced that following complaints of racism raised during peaceful protests by parents, learners and other education stakeholders at the school on May 31, they had initiated an investigation.

They indicated that the investigation would look into the environment and pupils’ experiences at Cornwall Hill College. Buang Jones, the SAHRC regional spokesperson said that they would inquire into, make findings, report on and make recommendations concerning the allegations of racism, lack of diversity and transformation at the college.

Past and present learners and parents protest against racism and the lack of transformation and diversity at Cornwall Hill College. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Jones said this would be done taking into consideration the constitution of the republic and other relevant legislation, policies and guidelines. "Members of the school management, Board of Directors, pupils former and current, parents, staff and any interested parties are invited to make written submissions to the Commission in order to fully address the issues for investigation." Jones added that they would receive both written and oral submissions for the purposes of the investigation, which members had to ensure reached the commission by September, 3.

The spokesperson indicated that while the school had initially offered to hear and gather the complaints regarding issues of racism and delayed transformation at the school; they had opted to request that they rather be submitted to the Commission as some of the complaints implicated the school. "As the school is implicated in some of the complaints it would be in the interest of ensuring the fairness of the investigations by taking over and receiving those complaints directly." Issues surrounding racism at the school erupted after Parents hosted a protest during the school’s golf fund raiser in May stating that although it had been a year since the Diversity and Transformation Committee was set up at the school, little to no effort had been made to address and begin working on diversity and transformation.