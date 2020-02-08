Samwu paints Pretoria CBD red as it marches against poor governance









South African Municipal Workers' Union members march to Tshwane House to submit their memorandum of demands. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The streets of Pretoria CBD were painted red, as hundreds of workers affiliated to the regional South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) wearing red T-shirts marched against poor governance in the city metro. Marchers thronged the streets causing traffic disruption following their assembly at the old Putco depot in Marabastad in the morning. Brandishing anti-corruption posters and branches stripped from trees, they marched along Struben, Helen Joseph and Madiba streets to Tshwane House. SAPS officers and members of Tshwane metro police kept a close eye on them as they headed to the municipal headquarters. Traffic was negatively affected as marchers crossed numerous intersections, while they were chanting Struggle songs. Some motorists were forced to take alternative roads, while others waited for marchers to make way for them.

Outside Tshwane House, Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane handed over a memorandum of grievances to the MMC for Shared and Corporate Services, Richard Moheta.

Tladinyane told workers that there were red flags that the City of Tshwane would fail to pay their salaries.

He said constant failures by councillors from different political parties to convene council meetings threatened the passing of an adjustment budget this month.

The adjustment budget included grants the municipality received from the national and provincial departments. Once transferred into City coffers, the grants were rerouted to different municipal departments to advance service delivery projects.

Demonstrators complained bitterly about the behaviour of governance support group head Lorette Tredoux. They accused her of pushing for “incorrect calculations” of workers' new salary scales.

They called for the council to initiate steps to suspend Tredoux, with a view to firing her.

Also under fire was the Tshwane Metro Police Department under the leadership of Johanna Nkomo.

Tladinyane claimed that for the past two weeks, there had not been any bullets purchased for shooting training by the metro police .

He attributed the problem to Nkomo’s appointment as the chief of metro police in 2017.

According to him, Nkomo had not met the requirements stipulated in the advertisement for her post. At the time of her appointment, she did not have a traffic management diploma.

Tladinyane said the City failed to apply a waiver clause when hiring her in the position. Instead, Nkomo was appointed and asked to undertake courses to obtain a diploma, which she completed last year.

Tladinyane highlighted that the two municipal power stations, in Pretoria West and at Rooiwal, were battling to cope due to lack of maintenance.

The stations, he said, have the capacity to generate 480 megawatts, which should be used to mitigate electricity problems affecting the metro during the prevailing load shedding.

He said the Rooiwal station was running short of oil and the one in Pretoria West wasn't operating at all.

Calls were also made regarding a dysfunctional council, which had seen at least two scheduled council sittings collapsing last month.

This was after councillors from the EFF and ANC walked out from the chamber in the middle of the meeting, citing the role of council Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

Moheta, who was accompanied by the acting city manager Makgorometje Makgatha, promised that issues raised by workers would be attended to within 14 days.

Pretoria News