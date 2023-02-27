Samwu says political differences will affect service delivery in Tshwane

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is entering another week without a political leadership, including a mayor, after the resignation of Randall Williams. And according to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the political differences that annihilated order and stability in the City of Tshwane will affect service delivery if politicians do not set their differences aside.

Williams resigned on February 13, notifying council speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela that he called it quits with effect from midnight that day. There was, however, a change of heart on Williams’s part when he amended his resignation date to February 28, causing confusion as to which letter would be accepted as being valid. As a result of the conundrum, the EFF stormed the mayor’s office, physically removing some members of the mayoral committee and political support staff, claiming their term had ended when the mayor resigned.

The City went for independent legal advice, which said the speaker ought to consider the first letter. Last Monday, acting mayor and Finance MMC Peter Sutton told all MMCs about the implication of a legal opinion, saying in written correspondence: “If you are in the official vehicles you will please need to make your way home or release the vehicle and drivers. Please also ask your staff to clear out your office.” Makwarela – the sole Cope councillor in the metro – is facing a revolt from the multiparty coalition partners after he refused to convene a special council meeting last week.

In a joint media statement issued last week by coalition partners, which include the ACDP, IFP, ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus, they accused Makwarela of having aligned himself with the ANC and EFF in a bid to be elected as the next mayor tomorrow. Makwarela dismissed suggestions that he harboured ambitions to become the mayor, saying such a position was reserved for the DA, according to the multiparty coalition agreement. The coalition partners have since backed the DA’s Cilliers Brink as mayoral candidate.

EFF regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu said his party was delighted that the second letter submitted by Williams postponing his resignation was deemed inconsistent with the law. “Tshwane EFF had already advised the speaker that with the first letter of resignation, Randall Williams and his mayoral officials in political offices, including acting chief of staff Jordan Griffiths and mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman, have seen their focus and priorities change in trying to manage developments since the mayor handed in his resignation.” Premier Panyaza Lesufi weighted in on the matter during his State of the Province Address, saying the provincial government was concerned about what was happening in Tshwane.

He said they would intervene, and he had been unsuccessful in meeting Williams, who he said was always busy for some reason. Samwu meanwhile said it had been vindicated after it advised Williams to vacate office and that Makwarela should recognise the first resignation letter. “Further to that we call on all political parties represented in council to put aside their political differences and elect a mayor who cares for service delivery and workers alike.

“The City has been through rough times since 2020, political parties need to focus their energies on revitalising the City to its former glory,” the union said in a statement. Its regional secretary, Mpho Tladinyane, said: “It is well known that the speaker maintained the February 28 date and the coalition has since declared that they are going to deal with him for putting the coalition at risk. “It is unfortunate that our own councillors are no longer prioritising residents of the of Tshwane, but are concerned with their own coalition arrangements and agreements.

“It is our firm view that the City is faced with great uncertainty and as such, political parties should be concerned with ensuring that residents and workers are assured that a government will be put in place to ensure continuity of services and stability.” He said the union welcomed the decision of the city manager, Johann Mettler, in refusing to convene a special council sitting as dictated by the coalition. He said the Ekurhuleni experience had cautioned accounting officers against interfering in council matters.

“We commend the city manager on maintaining his lane and in not allowing himself to be bullied and coerced by political parties in their battles. “The city manager remains an accounting officer and is in charge of administration and should not be brought into issues of legislature. “Residents of Tshwane deserve better services. We therefore call on political parties in council to put aside their political differences and ensure stability of the City,” Tladinyane said.