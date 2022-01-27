SANDF says Waterkloof Air Force Base fire probe report imminent

Pretoria - The SANDF has completed its preliminary investigation into the fire that broke out at Air Force Base Waterkloof on Sunday. Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa said the report would be compiled and given to the Chief of the SANDF, Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya.

“When the Chief of the SANDF has fully studied the report and given his guidelines, it will then be communicated to all members of the media,” he said. The fire broke out on Sunday night and sparked speculation of destruction targeting state resources after Parliament was damaged by fire and the Constitutional Court was also targeted. However, the SANDF said the incidents were not linked. Mahapa yesterday cautioned against making unfounded assumptions and shot down the possibility of foul play as the cause of the fire. He said the air force base was manned by 24-hour security.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise should play open cards with the public regarding the cause of the fire. “If the fire ignited spontaneously, it means that certain safety measures were not in place or adhered to. These measures are there to prevent spontaneous fires, particularly at a depot of highly flammable jet fuel. “If the fire did not ignite spontaneously, then it surely points to sabotage – despite any denials in this regard – and one cannot help but wonder what is going on in South Africa, especially after Parliament was recently left in ruins by a fire as well. And in that case, the necessary safety measures were clearly not in place,” Groenewald said.