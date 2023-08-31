SANParks hands over R1.2m science laboratory to needy high school

Pretoria - The South African National Parks (SANParks) this week officially handed over a science laboratory worth R1.2 million to Jacob Mdluli High School at Makoko, a village outside Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate. This is part of its social legacy programme which focuses on community development in areas adjacent to the national parks.

The science lab is meant to enhance science learning and teaching at the school and improve the standard and quality of education. “In the past, our approach to community development was more on providing access to benefits that accrue from our business, the matter of social legacy enables us to provide facilities and other resources that are identified as needs in a specific community for their benefit,” park managing executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu said. He added that SANParks is one of the biggest employers in the area, and this is one of the projects in which they contribute to the development of future science leaders.

This science lab handover followed another science lab facility worth about R1.5m, which Mthimkhulu handed over to Bunny Khosa High School at Ximungwe, outside Paul Kruger Gate in June, on behalf of SANParks. These programmes support the government’s mandate towards community development and are also in line with SANParks’ vision, “A world-class system of sustainable National Park reconnecting and inspiring society”, Mthimkhulu explained. For the past 10 years, similar projects at high schools in both Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces such as Dumisani High in Mkhuhlu, Masiza High in Mbaula, Mahlale High in Welverdiend, Sibusisiwe High in Matsulu and Tlakulani in Giyani were also built and donated by SANParks.