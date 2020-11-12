SAPS, emergency services showcase search-and-rescue capabilities

Pretoria - As the festive season draws closer, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has showcased its capabilities and readiness for eventualities with a simulation of a search-and-rescue operation in conjunction with other emergency role players.

The SAPS K9 unit and the Water Wing, the Off-road Rescue Unit (ORRU) and the Mountain Search and Rescue (MSAR), joined by Netcare and the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, collaborated to execute a well-coordinated multidisciplinary simulated search-and-rescue operation.

Speaking on behalf of SAPS Gauteng, Captain Colette Weilbach said: “The simulation aimed to test a variety of skills needed during a search-and-rescue operation. Scenarios were set up to practise water and high-angle rescues. Each emergency service utilised their expertise and skills to the fullest during the simulation,” she said.

“The rainy conditions assisted in making the simulation more realistic as they are weather conditions that are encountered regularly during such operations.”

The exercise was conducted at the Waterkloof Marina Retirement Estate in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.