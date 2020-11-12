SAPS, emergency services showcase search-and-rescue capabilities
Pretoria - As the festive season draws closer, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has showcased its capabilities and readiness for eventualities with a simulation of a search-and-rescue operation in conjunction with other emergency role players.
The SAPS K9 unit and the Water Wing, the Off-road Rescue Unit (ORRU) and the Mountain Search and Rescue (MSAR), joined by Netcare and the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, collaborated to execute a well-coordinated multidisciplinary simulated search-and-rescue operation.
Speaking on behalf of SAPS Gauteng, Captain Colette Weilbach said: “The simulation aimed to test a variety of skills needed during a search-and-rescue operation. Scenarios were set up to practise water and high-angle rescues. Each emergency service utilised their expertise and skills to the fullest during the simulation,” she said.
“The rainy conditions assisted in making the simulation more realistic as they are weather conditions that are encountered regularly during such operations.”
The exercise was conducted at the Waterkloof Marina Retirement Estate in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.
Heavy rains battered parts of South Africa this week, and the Tshwane Emergency Services has cautioned community members to prioritise safety as severe thunderstorms led to hail-damaged roofs and uprooted trees in parts of Pretoria.
Tshwane Emergency Services’ Thabo Mabaso warned that trees might be uprooted by the strong winds as the ground is wet in most places.
Brigadier Samuel Kilian, commander of the Gauteng Police Emergency Services, was satisfied with his charges’ preparedness for emergency rescue operations.
Kilian commended the SAPS Pretoria K9 unit in particular for arranging the simulation exercise. He also thanked the emergency services involved.
