SAPS offer R50 000 for boy who went missing in North West near Rustenburg

Pretoria - The North West SAPS in Mogwase outside Rustenburg are offering a reward of up to R50 000 to anyone who may have information regarding a boy who went missing on Christmas Day. The 8-year-old Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe was last seen at about 3pm while playing with his friends in Segakwaneng village near Moruleng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said that at the time of his disappearance Tlotso was wearing camouflage shorts, a black T-shirt and grey slippers. “Initial police investigations led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bridget Bojosi, who appeared in the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on January 6 on a charge of kidnapping,” Myburgh said. The accused was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on January 13. Despite the arrest, the police have not made inroads into finding the boy and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant Vincent Mzinyathi can be contacted on ‪082 416 3197. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App. Meanwhile, Eastern Cape detectives from SAPS Despatch also asked for assistance to locate a 27-year-old woman who went missing on August 31, 2020. On August 31, 2020, Nwabisa Makinana visited her cousin in Heuwelkruin, Despatch, but she never returned. She has long black braided hair and was wearing a long floral dress.