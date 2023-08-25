SAPS probe under way after horror gas explosion at Atteridgeville school

Pretoria - An SAPS investigation is under way to determine the cause of a gas explosion at the Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, which resulted in two deaths and other people sustaining injuries. A badly burnt and charred body of a male person was discovered during firefighting operations after the blast.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that a second body was later discovered as operations continued. He said that the emergency services responded to a fire incident resulting from a gas explosion that was reported at about 10am on Wednesday. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a collapsed structure of container classrooms that was on fire.

“They were informed that one person was still trapped in the burning containers,” he said. Mabaso added that four other injured people were taken in a ambulance to the Kalafong Hospital before the arrival of the Tshwane Emergency Services on the scene. “It is alleged that the four injured and two deceased are employees of a contractor that was contracted to do repair works on two container classrooms,” he said.

Mabaso said that the fire was subsequently extinguished and the scene was handed over to the police for further investigations to estblish what might have led to the explosion and fire. The police have reportedly arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with the incident. He was expected to be charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and arson.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed shock over the deadly gas explosion. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected families and school community at large. We also wish a speedy recovery to those employees who were injured by this incident,” said Chiloane. In a media statement, the department said that a gas leak was experienced at the school while mobile classrooms were being installed.