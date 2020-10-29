SAPS set to destroy 1 460 litres of alcohol confiscated in Tshwane from illegal outlets

Pretoria - The South African Police Service is set to destroy more than 1 460 litres of alcohol confiscated from different outlets contravening their licences and illegal outlets, SAPS Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Hilda Mohajane said on Wednesday. “In an effort to minimise the level of crime, police in Tshwane intensified their actions by closing down illegal liquor outlets and issuing fines to liquor outlets not complying with licence regulations,” Mohajane said. “During various multidisciplinary operations, liquor found on premises not abiding to the regulations of a liquor licence was confiscated.” On Friday, Mohajane will be joined by several organisations at the disposal of the confiscated liquor at the Tshwane Evergreens Market. Last year, Police Minister Bheki Cele was flabbergasted by the amount of alcohol confiscated by the police from raids and searches conducted at illegal liquor outlets in the Western Cape.

As part of the safer festive season campaign, Cele and SAPS management, including national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and former Western Cape SAPS provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, visited the police’s central liquor storage facility in Belhar, where 10 000 litres of confiscated alcohol was destroyed.

As the liquor was disposed of, Cele was answering the question on many people’s lips: Why don’t the police sell the booze instead of destroying it?

However, Cele said that when he met Sitole they had agreed that doing so would be breaking the law.

“We had to adhere to what the laws are saying about the selling of confiscated alcohol,” Cele said.

He added that it was possible that money from criminal activity could be “fused” into the justice system to help fight crime and that their legal team was looking into it.

“It might be a possibility in the future. We do not doubt that alcohol is one of the main drivers of crime, especially over the festive season,” Cele said at the time.

African News Agency