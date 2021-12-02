SA’s most vulnerable will be given whistles as emergency tool

BETTY MOLEYA Pretoria - The most vulnerable in South Africa will be given whistles as an emergency tool - to attract attention and prevent violence.

They include elderly women living alone, child-headed families mostly led by girls, persons living with disabilities and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons. A whistle is commonly used in communities as a way of seeking help when faced with danger or when one notices something unusual happening. It is very loud and can be heard from a distance.

The vulnerable will also be given pepper spray for self-defence against perpetrators. The SA Local Government Association has partnered with Old Mutual in procuring 1500 whistles and pepper sprays that will be distributed to the targeted groups The two entities have called on all levels of government, communities and business to play an active role and be accountable in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

During the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, the association will be working with the government, civil society and the private sector to host a series of community and sector dialogues and activities in efforts to educate communities about diseases and fight violence against vulnerable groups in society. Hot-spot areas have been identified for the handover of the whistles and pepper sprays, among them Mamelodi. The activities will include a traditional leaders men’s conference, HIV-testing services, men’s health services, gender-based violence discussions and prostate screening.