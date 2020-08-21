Savage attack on our journalist at his Soshanguve home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Award-winning comedian and Pretoria News multi-media reporter James Mahlokwane is recovering after suffering multiple injuries during a robbery at his Soshanguve home on Tuesday night. Mahlokwane, known as Chomi Ya Jeso in the comedy industry, said yesterday that he was relieved that their lives were spared during the ordeal, which lasted over an hour. He said it was just after 10pm when three armed men gained access to his home. “I was in the TV room with my girlfriend’s daughter, her mother having stepped outside to smoke. I initially heard sounds at the burglar door, but was preoccupied with the child and did not think much of that,” said Mahlokwane, who was named best newcomer in the Savanna Comics Choice Award last year. Mahlokwane said a short while later, the men instructed him to lie down. They tied his hands and feet.

He said the men started ransacking the house, and while they were at it, his girlfriend entered the house.

She had been accosted by one of the intruders on her way back into the house. She was instructed to lie down, and she too was tied up.

Mahlokwane said they took all the cellphones in the house, worth nearly R25 000, a laptop, a television set, a stove and fridge.

“One of them kept hitting me while I was down, demanding I give them my firearm. I kept on responding that I did not own a gun, but they did not believe me. All this time, he repeatedly banged my head on the floor.

“We had just prepared some steak for dinner, and they took that too. All my shoes are gone. I am left with only one pair of slip-ons. They also tried to take my vehicle, but for some reason they failed.”

Bringing light-heartedness and humour even in unfortunate circumstances, Mahlokwane said they could have at least left the steak behind.

He said as they were lying down, bound with cords and cables, they heard the guys packing their items into the vehicle.

“They only left us the couches. We waited until we were sure they were gone to begin to try to untie ourselves. We then went to ask for assistance from a neighbour.

“While I might have been clobbered by the back of a gun, and suffered traumatic scenes along with a 5-year-old child and my girlfriend, I am very grateful our lives were spared and we are all safe and sound.”

Mahlokwane said he would not be able to sleep in his house again as the memories of the assault and robbery were still fresh in his mind. He was yesterday making plans to move out.

He slept at a friend’s house over the past two days, while his girlfriend and her child went to their home.

“If you are attacked at home where there is supposed to be peace and comfortability, that goes away; you are no longer safe.

“Crime is so rife in this country, and when the police came at around 1am I gave them my statement, they informed me that there were three other robberies in Soshanguve that night. So I wonder - did they kill, rape? Then I realise I have to be grateful.”

He said they were still a bit shaken and would seek counselling to deal with the trauma.

Pretoria News