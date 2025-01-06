School withholds matric certificate over unpaid fees

RAPULA MOATSHE The future of a former learner at a secondary school in Temba township hangs in the balance as the school refuses to release his matric certificate over R600 in unpaid fees towards the School Improvement Plan (SIP) meant to raise learner academic achievement.

The learner, Emmanuel Moiloa, 23, who completed his matric in 2022, was forced to put his future plans on hold as he could not afford the payment. His sister Violet Moiloa said the family was dependent solely on social grants and her attempts to explain their financial struggles were met with indifference and a rigid demand for payment at the school. “The school officials have refused to listen to me, insisting that they will only hand over the certificate once the outstanding amount is paid,” she said.

To make matters worse, she claimed that has been denied the opportunity to speak with the school principal. “They told me that all they want is money before they can hand over my brother’s certificate and whenever I ask to see the school principal I am told he is not available,” she said. She said it was difficult for his brother to apply for jobs in the absence of the certificate withheld by the school.

“He matriculated in 2022 and he needs his matric certificate so that he can start a new chapter in his life by looking for jobs that need prospective candidates to be in possession of the certificate,” she said. Violet said Emmanuel’s struggles don't end with his own certificate as they have a sibling, who is also facing a similar predicament. The sibling, who was doing Grade 11 last year, is being denied his report card due to an outstanding R300 payment for school fundraising.

Violet said the situation was distressing for both siblings after being denied essential educational documents due to financial constraints. She reiterated that her brother’s situation is becoming increasingly dire without a matric certificate as he is unable to capitalise on numerous job opportunities. Her family relies solely on child social grants for her older sister's two children, and her sister is also unemployed.

“Even my sister's attempts to intervene with the school have been unsuccessful, leaving us feeling helpless and frustrated. We don’t have R600 and at home we are surviving on child social grants for my sister’s two children,” she said. Education expert Hendrick Makaneta slammed the school for withholding learners’ report cards over unpaid fees, stating that this action was both unfair and illegal. “There is no reason why the schools should not give learners report cards or any other results. In this case the school is outright wrong; the school should release those results,” he said.