Schools in north of Tshwane told not to be taken in by scam

Pretoria - The Department of Education is urging schools in the north of Tshwane not to be duped into disseminating false information on behalf of would-be scammers. The department said it had information that scammers impersonating BMW human resources personnel had taken to exploiting schools to disseminate information about false job advertisements. Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said the criminals' modus operandi was to contact school principals and offer to donate IT equipment to the school. Mabona said the scammers would then tell the schools they wanted to “fight unemployment” and as such send flyers regarding false job opportunities to the schools and request the principals to make copies and stamp them to hand over to the learners' parents. He said applicants would be told to pay for a medical test and a uniform.

They were then told they would be given preferential treatment in order to secure a job.

Mabona said the scammers were targeting schools in Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Winterveldt and Hammanskraal.

“We discovered that they are using the BMW Rosslyn plant as they are targeting communities in those areas.

“In essence, they are moving around the township schools with this plan.

“We urge the public, especially job seekers, not to be misled by these unscrupulous people.

“The Gauteng Department of Education is not contracted to these individuals and does not require the public to unlawfully pay any amount in order to secure a job.”

BMW said it would look into the reports.

Pretoria News