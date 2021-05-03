Schools ready to receive pupils, teachers for start of second term

Pretoria - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is ready to safely welcome teachers, staff and pupils back to school for the second term starting today, said DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Schools were on recess from April 23, as they marked the end of the first term, which started late due to the impact of Covid-19.

Mhlanga said the resumption of schooling would happen in the same week that the council of education ministers was set to hold a two-day meeting, on Thursday and Friday, to deliberate on key issues affecting the Department of Basic Education.

He said the impact of Covid-19 on the sector would form part of the discussions between members of the council, which includes the minister, her deputy, and all Education MECs across the country.

However, Mhlanga said: “In the meantime, schools will continue to apply the rotational approaches, as the department intensifies its implementation of the safety campaign, aimed at saving lives and livelihoods.

“Health and safety protocols remain in place, with social distancing, washing of hands and sanitising being the basic hygiene practices that must still be adhered to at all times.

“The department is currently investigating the possibility of returning all pupils – at primary school level – to school, due to the learning losses suffered as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The proposal is now being considered at the national joint operational and intelligence structure, where the department has since delivered a presentation at the relevant work streams. The council of education ministers will also consider the matter this week. An announcement on the outcome of the discussions will be made in due course," said Mhlanga.

Pretoria News