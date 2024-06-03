Science and technology, paths to Africa’s growth

Equipping students at technical and vocational education and training colleges (TVET) with science and technology skills, would empower them to become innovators and leaders to drive Africa’s growth and development. This was the message to students who had gathered at the Tshwane South TVET college in Centurion to celebrate Africa Day.

The event was held under the theme, "Educate an African fit for the 21st century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa." Speaker after speaker highlighted the importance of technical and vocational education and training, and the need to empower students with science and technology skills. Executive dean of the faculty of science at Tshwane University of Technology, Professor Ntebogeng Mokgalaka-Fleischmann, said: "By focusing on education and skills development, particularly in science and technology, we are not only preparing our students for the jobs of the future, but also empowering them to become innovators and leaders who will drive Africa's growth and development.”

Acting director-general of the Department of Science and Innovation, Daan du Toit, talked about the significance of the TVET sector in the country. "TVET colleges play a critical role in society by offering hands-on training in various technical and vocational fields, including science-related studies. These institutions equip South Africans with the skills needed to revitalise traditional industries and seize new opportunities in digital technology and the green economy," he said. Deputy principal registrar at the Tshwane South college, Pontsho Mosoeu, called for the education sector to interrogate the TVET college curricula to ensure alignment with the digital age, and entrepreneurship.