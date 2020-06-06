'Science Oscars' to recognise SA's top brains

The finalists in the 2019/2020 NSTF-South32 Awards have been announced and include individuals and organisations based in Pretoria.

The awards - known as the Science Oscars - recognise excellence and outstanding contributions to science, engineering and technology (SET) and innovation in South Africa. Nominees for the lifetime award include Professor Michael Wingfield of the Biotechnology Institute, University of Pretoria (UP).

Others on the list are Professor William J Bond, Department of Biological Sciences, UCT; Professor Faizal Bux, Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology, DUT; Professor Raymond Durrheim, School of Geosciences, Wits; Professor Zakkie Pretorius, Department of Plant Sciences, University of the Free State; Professor Michèle Ramsay, director of the Sidney Brenner Institute of Molecular Bioscience; Professor Chrissie Rey, Department of Microbiology, Wits; Professor Leslie Swartz, Department of Psychology, Stellenbosch; and Professor Robert J Wilkinson, Director: Wellcome Institute for Infectious Disease Research, UCT.

Among the researchers nominated for the TW Kambule-NSTF Award are Professor Wanda Markotter of the Department of Medical Virology, Faculty of Health Sciences, UP.

The Engineering Research Capacity Development Award nominees include Professor Walter W Focke of the Department of Chemical Engineering, UP and Professor Josua P Meyer of the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, UP.