'Science Oscars' to recognise SA's top brains
The awards - known as the Science Oscars - recognise excellence and outstanding contributions to science, engineering and technology (SET) and innovation in South Africa. Nominees for the lifetime award include Professor Michael Wingfield of the Biotechnology Institute, University of Pretoria (UP).
Others on the list are Professor William J Bond, Department of Biological Sciences, UCT; Professor Faizal Bux, Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology, DUT; Professor Raymond Durrheim, School of Geosciences, Wits; Professor Zakkie Pretorius, Department of Plant Sciences, University of the Free State; Professor Michèle Ramsay, director of the Sidney Brenner Institute of Molecular Bioscience; Professor Chrissie Rey, Department of Microbiology, Wits; Professor Leslie Swartz, Department of Psychology, Stellenbosch; and Professor Robert J Wilkinson, Director: Wellcome Institute for Infectious Disease Research, UCT.
Among the researchers nominated for the TW Kambule-NSTF Award are Professor Wanda Markotter of the Department of Medical Virology, Faculty of Health Sciences, UP.
The Engineering Research Capacity Development Award nominees include Professor Walter W Focke of the Department of Chemical Engineering, UP and Professor Josua P Meyer of the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, UP.
Professor Leslie Brown of the Applied Behavioural Ecology and Ecosystem Research Unit, at Unisa and Professor Kerstin Krüger of the Department of Zoology and Entomology, UP, are among nominees for the Lewis Foundation Green Economy Award.
The CSIR features in the nominees for the Water Research Commission Innovation award with finalists including Dr Vhahangwele Masindi of Magalies Water and CSIR, Dr Lucia Steenkamp representing The Green Team and Dr Fisseha Mekuria of The Smart Spectrum Sharing Team of the CSIR.
The awards will be announced on July 30 at a live-stream broadcast.
Pretoria News