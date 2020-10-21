Scores of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri supporters outside Pretoria Magistrate’s Court

Pretoria – Just as Jesus Christ was persecuted and lay on the cross despite his innocence, so too will Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary be vindicated by the courts despite being vilified. So said the scores of supporters who were outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court earlier today ahead of Bushiri's appearance in court. Men, women, children, young and old stood across the street outside the court, singing praise songs, Struggle songs, and some even praying fervently for the duo’s release. The appearance follows after the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church was arrested yesterday with his wife by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in connection with a R100 million fraud case. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said four people “including a pastor aged between 25 and 39” had been arrested for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

However, the Bushiris were not named by the Hawks as they were yet to appear before the court.

But the church’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo issued a statement to the effect that Bushiri and his wife had been requested by the Hawks on Monday afternoon to go to their offices by 11am.

Nyondo said they were told to bring their legal representatives to discuss an issue pertaining to an investment with a company called Rising Estate.

“We are told that as the prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the appointment, the Hawks went to their house before 11am and arrested the prophet’s wife alone.”

Bushiri was said to have gone to the Hawks’ offices to hand himself over after his wife’s arrest.

The matter is yet to appear before the magistrate's court.

Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency/ANA

