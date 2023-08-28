Search continues for leopard on the loose in vicinity of Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve

Pretoria - The search to track down a wandering leopard in the vicinity of the Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve, north-east of Pretoria, continued throughout the weekend after the predator was reported to be on the loose since Friday. Control biodiversity officer at the nature reserve, Mpumelelo Mnci, yesterday said “unfortunately we have not spotted the animal and the search continues”.

He said the animal didn’t belong to the nature reserve and its owner was unknown. “We don’t keep predators in the nature reserve,” he said. On Friday, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment urged the community in the vicinity of the Roodeplaat Nature Reserve Dam to be on high alert.

Spokesperson Andile Gumede said conservation reserve management officials and neighbours to the nature reserve were on the lookout for the animal. Should it be spotted, Gumede said, the nature reserve would enlist the services of a wildlife vet to come to the nature reserve to dart the animal and take it to a sanctuary or other identified suitable protected area. He said the owner and the origin of the leopard were not known yet and the department was investigating.

He warned that leopards were most active during the night, but could sometimes be spotted during the day. “Leopards are dangerous animals and therefore members of the community visiting the Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve are advised to be cautious. “The department would like to remind members of the public that permits are required to transport and keep leopards or products of leopards,” he said.