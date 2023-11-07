Security guard vindicated

A man who was shot by a security officer who was attending to an alarm that was activated at the premises of a client’s company, has lost his damages claim against the security company. The court found that the officer had acted in self-defence. Sifiso Qolo turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, saying the Fidelity ADT officer had shot him intentionally in June 2016.

Security officer Mbuyiseli Mtiyane said he had feared for his life at the time and had not had any other option but to shoot. A Fidelity manager told the court about the circumstances under which reaction officers work daily. He testified that since 2010, 15 reaction officers had been shot and killed and 48 wounded. He said reaction officers were increasingly attacked in attempts to steal their firearms.

The security officer said he had been called out after an alarm at a business premises in Rustenburg, where he was stationed, had gone off. He had checked the premises and concluded that all was well. When he was on his way to his vehicle, he had heard a noise and had looked in the direction from where the noise emanated. He had seen three men standing next to a container under a tree. He realised that one of the three was following him. The officer said Qolo had kept walking towards him. Due to the remoteness of the area and the fact that he was being followed, he had became wary and had moved to the pavement.

He had increased his pace and observed that the person following him had done the same. When the security officer had turned the corner, the person had been close behind him and the other two men had been gaining ground. Mtiyane said he had become increasingly more concerned and had walked briskly towards his vehicle. Once at his vehicle and while endeavouring to unlock the vehicle, he had had his back to the person who was following him. The person was a few meters behind him, and he had turned around to face the person. The person had turned out to be the plaintiff.

Mtiyane said Qolo had been wearing a hoodie, which had covered his head. His hands had been in the pockets of the hoody. He had asked Qolo: “What do you want?” Qolo had mumbled something that he could not clearly hear. At that stage, Mtiyane had noticed that the other two people were also close to him and were standing at the palisade fencing. He had then told Qolo: “Stop or I will shoot.” The plaintiff had failed to heed the warning and had proceeded towards him.

Mtiyane testified that he had been concerned that the plaintiff was concealing some kind of weapon as his hands were still in the pockets of the hoodie. He had then fired a shot at Qolo. The two other men had run away and Mtiyane had called an ambulance. Qolo had a different story to tell.

He said he had been on his way home that night, minding his own business, when he had suddenly heard a firearm being cocked and someone shouting: “Stop!” He had stopped and the person who had called out to him had approached him from behind. The person was the security officer. He said Mtiyane had ordered him to lift his hands and had asked him: “Where are your friends?”

Qolo said he had been lifting his arms when he had been shot for no reason. Mtiyane had been waiting for him behind a tree and had thus ambushed him. Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen said Mtiyane had made a good impression on the witness stand, while Qolo had not. He had been evasive during cross-examination and clearly uncomfortable when faced with difficult questions.

In accepting the evidence of the security officer, the judge said his duties on the evening in question entailed that he had to react to an alarm that had been activated at a client’s premises. The second defendant, who on all accounts was well trained, had been performing his duties. “It is difficult to understand why the second defendant (Mtiyane) will abandon his official duties to ambush the plaintiff. On the plaintiff’s version, the second defendant was hiding behind a tree, waiting for the plaintiff to pass. “How the second defendant would have known that the plaintiff would pass the premises and at what time he would do so, remains a mystery,” the judge said.