Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University campus security to be stepped up after protests

Pretoria - Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has agreed to the demands of protesting students and has started to implement measures to beef up security. Students embarked on a protest this week after the abduction and alleged sexual assault of a female first-year student by two armed men on Sunday. The student had walked to a convenience store a few metres from her off-campus residence in Pretoria West. Vice-chancellor Professor Peter Mbati said that before the incident, the university was arranging additional lighting and cameras on the campus. He said crime outside the campus affected them directly and indirectly. They had requested the police to increase visibility near the campus and at residences. “The area between the residences and where the students go shopping is not safe and secure. There are bushes there, so we have asked the

municipality to clear up the space,” he said.

The female students have promised to protest until tomorrow, when they will march to the Pretoria West police station to deliver their memorandum on gender-based violence.

Mbati said normal academic programmes, including clinicals, would resume next Monday. He said this was a very sensitive matter to the students, and that it was important to give them time to voice their concerns and support them in the process.

“There has been a lot of pain for students, particularly the female students who have been leading this upfront, and we want learners to walk around the university to feel safe and free to walk around at any time as well,” he said.

Mbati said he visited the students at the residence where the victim stayed and spoke to them as they were traumatised and shaken by the news on the day of the incident.

The matter has been reported to the police for further processing of the crime, and the university will provide comprehensive care to the student until she fully recovers. He said that the students made reasonable demands, and he discussed with the human resources department to find means to professionalise security at the gate and enhance their skills.

“Security will also be keeping students who often go jogging on campus safe and it is also very important to improve the performance of our security. That is something that we have to manage in terms of performance,” he said.

He said the university would soon develop a mobile application that students could use whenever they felt uncomfortable and unsafe to alert security.

