Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University students reject ‘transport fee increase’

Pretoria - The SRC at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) in Ga-Rankuwa has rejected the “student transport increase”. According to university management, there had been unconfirmed talks among students that those who live off campus would have to dig deeper into their pockets to be ferried to the university and back on a daily basis.

A communiqué posted on social media by the student representative council leadership and addressing the “SMU community at large” stated that it was rejecting any proposal for an increase, especially after the student leaders had not been consulted. The letter, signed by SRC president Thato Mesekoa and his secretary-general Lebohang Thuse, read in part: “The SRC has noted recent communications from the CFO and the COO with great disappointment and concerns as it relates to student transportation. “Grounds for this decision were not discussed with the SRC, which leads us to believe that this is an attempt by the university to raise funds through these means and to sideline the SRC from representing students, who are the major stakeholders of this institution.”

Even if the SRC was consulted on this, it would rightfully reject it, read the letter. “The assumption that every registered student utilises this bus service is erroneous. Over and above this, the amount itself is absurd, which begs the question of what criteria was used to reach this amount and why it is charged now when we have already been charged tuition fees for this academic year.” It was not yet clear how much the proposed transport fee increase was, as Masekoa and Thuse could not be reached by the time of publication to establish this.

“The SRC strongly rejects this decision that not only seeks to ignore the financial implications it will have for the students of this institution but also the backgrounds that the majority of our student populace come from,” the letter continued. SMU management’s spokesperson, Dr Lusani Netshitomboni said he was aware of the complaint. “As far as I know, transport for off-campus students is still available. It’s not clear to me what the problem is, or if there were any issues.

“There were talks amongst students of an increase and changes of transport costs but I have not seen anything formal. So I can only respond to something that is clear to me.” Financial matters are a thorny subject at the university after protests by students and the university's workers recently. In April, students embarked on a massive protest over the alleged non-payment of allowances by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, however, the matter was resolved. Last month, workers of the university resorted to a strike over demands for wage increases.