Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University’s SRC president Thato Masekoa to represent SA at global summit

Pretoria - SRC president at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) Thato Masekoa is among 40 students across the world selected to be delegates at the 2023 Student Affairs and Services Global Summit. Masekoa, 26, is representing South Africa at the first global summit. The first summit was held in Washington DC in 2012. Issues to be discussed include reflections for employability and soft skills, engaging in student activism, and access and inclusion.

“I became the president of SMU for the second time, so basically this is my second term as president, Masekoa said. “This is a journey from all ranks of leading, from house committees to leading various structures and then leading a political structure,” said the pre-final year student. “I believe I have what it takes to change circumstances within my power to make life better.” Masekoa is excited at the opportunity to visit Rome for the summit from the July 13 to 15.

“It is a great feeling, honestly ... one will want to increase territory in which I change the world. I don’t have words enough to describe the excitement I have, and the joy I feel at being part of this outstanding trip,” he said. Masekoa says the biggest challenge facing student politics is poverty. “I think bread ‘borotonomics’ has taken over; it’s difficult to find genuine students leaders because bread interferes with real issues.

“The importance of life is not the mere fact that you have lived, but the difference you make in the life of others, that determines the significance of the life you lead, he said, adding that students should strive to lead in all facets of life they find themselves in. “And serve our people in this country, more especially those in rural areas who are often neglected,” he said. Being a solution to other people’s challenges is his passion, he says.