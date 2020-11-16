Self-defence classes for students at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

THE Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has introduced self-defence classes to help empower female students keep themselves safe. The university said after protests and a subsequent march by students, staff and management on November 6 to the Pretoria West police station against gender-based violence, a decision was taken to further empower female students. The move was also prompted by the attack and rape of a first-year student at one of the university’s private off-campus residences. The self-defence class is held under the theme “Time to fight back” and hosted every Saturday at the university’s sports complex at the Ga-Rankuwa campus. Lead instructor Shihan Isaac “African-Tiger” Mashinini, 6th Dan black belt holder, said he was touched about the incident, and wanted to help contribute to the community.

Mashinini said that with women being killed daily, he felt it was important to teach them skills to defend not only themselves, but their families.

“The first thing is for them to learn the techniques, and second for them to be mentally strong because you can be as strong as Mr Universe, but if you’re mentally weak, you’ll lose the fight.”

He said they were teaching the students how to defend themselves against knife attacks and when someone grabbed them unexpectedly.

“Practice makes perfect and they need to tell themselves that they will be training daily while these criminals are probably sitting around doing nothing, drinking; for as long as they are able-bodied they can defend themselves and teach criminals a lesson.”

Student Karabo Matlakala said she was grateful something like this had been started by the university.

Matlakala survived an attempted kidnapping after she experienced a puncture along the N1.

“They took everything we had, and the experience left with me separation anxiety and depression to the point where I just can’t go out at night alone. But this has given me that motivation to stand up and fight for myself.”

First-year student Thato Ledwaba said: “I can’t simply rely on the security that the institution is providing on campus.

“With these classes should I find myself in a secluded place accosted by a perpetrator I feel like I might have some chance to defend myself.”

Jacob Seitshiro, a sports administrator at the university, said they would be offering the class for free .

He said they would speak to the management about possibly holding some of the classes during the week to ensure many students were able to attend.

Pretoria News