Self-styled Afro pop crooner Cry Makallane back with new hit ’Nguwe’

Pretoria artist and self-styled Afro pop crooner, Cry Makallane, has returned to the music scene with a hot summer banger titled Nguwe. Makallane said the new single was about love and it embodied a fairy tale from Pitori.

He said the single was “a typical jam for a braai or long sunny-day drive in a convertible”. Makallane worked with renowned Pretoria producer Pontso Masote, who worked on Doctor Malinga’s Sizo Phumelela. He said he experienced difficulty on many occasions during the lockdown when gigs were not permitted.

However, he is now optimistic and has encouraged artists to prepare for life when life returns to normal. “I am also releasing my single because I believe that there’s life after lockdown and that we shall be returning to the live events time again. We shall sing in times of difficulty and we shall sing again in good times,” he said. The single is enjoying massive airplay across all major radio stations.

Makallane said his previous release, Imbokodo, was about gender-based violence - and the latest single was a continuation of this theme, this time encouraging men to look after the women. “We also saw gender-based violence increasing at an alarming rate during the lockdown; so, more needs to be done to talk about love rather than violence.” Makallane added that with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out restoring hopes of life returning to almost normal again, he intended to grow his record label, on1recordz, by performing with aspiring Tshwane artists and collaborating with up and coming hit-makers in the city.