Senzo Meyiwa murder: New legal counsel will not delay trial, says NPA

Pretoria - The appointment of new legal counsel by accused number three in the murder trial of Orlando Pirates soccer player Senzo Meyiwa will not delay the resumption of the trial when it returns to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in May. This was according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) following the appearance of Mthobisi Mncube in the high court where his new legal counsel came on record.

Mncube informed the court that he would no longer be represented by Thomas Thobane, and had instead appointed advocates identified as Mnisi and Mafafu to represent him in the murder trial. The latter comes after the murder trial was postponed late last year to May 2023 after two of the five accused, namely Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya also announced the termination of their legal representation by Thobane. The duo had reportedly appointed advocate Sipho Ramosepele to represent them.

Ntanzi even took the opportunity following the termination of Thobane's services to apologise for terminating services mid-way through the trial. Lumka Mahanjana, the regional spokesperson for the NPA said the state would make available copies of the dockets and transcripts to ensure they were ready for trial when the matter resumed in May. Thobane indicated he would not be able to comment at this stage.

The five men Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli who have pleaded not guilty are standing trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa whilst at the Vosloorus home of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. The matter was subsequently postponed to May 2 and to proceeded until May 26. A second date for June 5 to 15 was also reserved for the trial.