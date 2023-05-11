Senzo Meyiwa’s friend Mthokozisi Thwala denies describing gun used in robbery

Pretoria - The friend of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has denied ever providing officials with a description of the gun that was used by the intruders who accosted them at the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo in October 2014. Mthokozisi Thwala, under cross-examination by advocate Charles Mnisi, denied that he had provided the sketch artist with a description of one of the intruders wielding ‘an old revolver’ upon entering the home.

Thwala said he never mentioned the type of gun as he didn’t know the types of guns available, and that the sketch artist may have included that detail on their own. This was despite Thwala previously testifying while under cross-examination by advocate Sipho Ramosepele that the gun in the intruder’s possession was short, and not long. Mnisi also questioned the description given in the statement referring to the intruder as being light brown, even though Thwala in his evidence-in-chief said the alleged killer was neither light nor dark.

Thwala continued to assert that Longwe Twala, the son of musician Chicco Twala, jumped up and pushed the intruder holding the gun and ran out the house, with no one attempting to stop him. He said following that Meyiwa stood up and pushed the intruder into the kitchen alongside Tumelo Madlala, another friend of the soccer player. At the same time he said Khumalo’s sister Zandi and their mother proceeded to attack the assailant with crutches belonging to Madlala.

Thwala insisted he did not join the group during this scuffle, and instead turned to grab his cellphone and then attend to Khumalo’s son, Christian. He maintained that he ran out of the house into the neighbour’s yard after a shot was fired and returned a short while later. Thwala also refused to comment as to why Khumalo’s sister had indicated in her version of events that he too was part of the group that assaulted the intruders who came into the house demanding cellphones and money. Instead he informed the court that it would be better if Zandi came to explain her side of the story.

Earlier on Thwala was grilled about the language used by the intruders as Mnisi questioned how he was able to deduce that the intruder was not a “pure isiZulu-speaking person” from the few words he had uttered upon entering the home. Thwala, however, said the demand for money and cellphones was made in English and he assumed that the person was of Zulu or Sotho descent. The cross-examination of Thwala continues today.