Service centre launched at Pretoria clinic puts focus on higher risk groups for HIV and sexually transmitted infections

Pretoria - Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko launched the key population friendly service centre at Skinner Clinic in Pretoria yesterday. This initiative is meant to focus on groups that are deemed to be at a higher risk for transmission of HIV and sexually transmitted infections than the general population due to structural, socio-cultural and behavioural factors.

Groups in focus gathered at the Tshwane District Hospital yesterday. Addressing the attendees, Nkomo-­Ralehoko said the establishment of the key population centre of excellence had taken their commitment to a new level, particularly in addressing the unique needs of key populations. Luyanda Mzimela, Boikanyo Maluleka, Atlholang Pooe and Thato Fareri during the launch of the Key Population Friendly Service Centre at Skinner Clinic. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) This initiative at Skinner Clinic stands as a model for inclusive and specialised health-care services. It has transformed the lives of key populations by providing them with the necessary support, care and empowerment to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

“This initiative serves as an inspiration for other health-care institutions and communities to work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive health-care system. “This institution stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of inclusive health care for key populations,” she said. She added that the initiative was non-discriminatory for key populations facing stigma and discrimination in society, where finding a safe and welcoming health-care environment could be a challenge.

She assured members that the centre would protect their personal information, and identities would be treated with confidentiality. “This allows them to freely discuss their health-care needs without fear of their information being disclosed or misused. Moreover, the centre’s non-discrimination policy ensures that everyone is treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or occupation,” she said. The event was attended by peer educators who also contributed their experiences. Onalenna Busiwa, who is a peer educator at access chapter two, said their main goal was to reach as many key people as possible.