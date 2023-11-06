Seven-year sentence for cable theft

The City of Tshwane has welcomed the sentencing two men to seven years imprisonment for cable theft, saying that the City was making a breakthrough in the fight against this crime. MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen, said this after the conviction of the accused who were arrested three years ago by the metro police. The suspects were caught after they had robbed an unidentified person of a bicycle at knifepoint and then jumped into a trench known to be a hotspot for cable theft.

The victim of the robbery approached the metro police who pursued the suspects and apprehended the two who were behind bars since 2020 after the court refused to grant them bail. Theunissen applauded the cable theft unit within the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) for the arrests that eventually led to successful convictions. “I am proud to report that two suspects who were arrested by the TMPD cable theft unit in 2020 have been successfully prosecuted and sentenced.

“The trench into which the suspects fled is a well-known cable theft hotspot and the members immediately jumped into action. Two suspects were apprehended while the third managed to flee, however, both the bicycle and the weapon used to commit the crime were recovered,” he said. Theunissen welcomed the news that the suspects had been sentenced to seven years’ direct imprisonment, notwithstanding the three years they had already spent behind bars. “I truly want to commend the members involved in the arrest and highlight the value chain that was set in motion thereafter. Arrests are one thing, but if the paperwork and investigation thereafter are not handled with due care, they might not lead to successful convictions, and suspects simply walk free and continue to commit crime,”he said.

He lauded the cooperation between the TMPD, the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority, saying it was key to securing conviction. “I, therefore, also convey my gratitude to all others involved in this successful prosecution. This is the good type of police work that we all want to see more of. I also want to highlight that these TMPD members, who were tasked with the protection of infrastructure, did not hesitate when a Tshwane resident needed their help with something else,”he said. Residents are urged to contact the TMPD on 012 358 7095/7096 or at tmpdcomp[email protected], and the cable theft unit on 012 358 1550.