Seven youngsters from Atteridgeville need financial help for trip to world games

Pretoria - Seven outstanding youngsters from Atteridgeville are in need of support to represent South Africa in adult fitness and aerobics at the 2021 World Championships in Agen, France. They were ranked tops at the South African Sport Aerobic, Aerobic, Fitness and Hip Hop National competition held in Cape Town in last month.

Lerato Mambo, 20, Masello Moroane, 17, Reabetswe Raphiri, 19, Amogelang Sito, 20, Tebogo Khomotje, 17, Thato Modikwe, 17 and Nkamogelang Phala, 19, need to be in France between November 20 and 24. The youngsters said they were confident they would bring the championship gold home and earn the respect of the nation for their small team Zumzakaraiza from Dalia Fitness Club. Their coaches Lovedalia Letwaba and Ignitious Moeletsi said the hard-working youngsters received Protea colours in South Africa and were looking for support to get them to the international stage and inspire other young people to chase their dreams.

Moeletsi said there were too many young people whose behaviour was going astray in the townships, so to have these young people going out and demonstrating that hard work and discipline were rewarding and would be a positive contribution to efforts to build a good society with very little resources. He said: “Modikwe and Phala also won gold and silver respectively in the individual categories, and this is proof that these young people we have here are truly special. We believe in them and we support them with everything we have. “I have been training and coaching them since 2014, and now they have grown and they make me so proud because I also grew up with the love for aerobics and fitness. I last competed in 2019 but I want to make sure these youngsters go on for a very long time, and for that to happen I need the help and support of local people and businesses.”

According to the sponsorship letter, which can also be verified with the president of the South African Sports, Aerobics and Fitness Federation, Lynette Le Roux, each of the athletes and one of their coaches, Moeletsi, needs R21 430 to make the trip. Modikwe said: “I would be so happy and probably overjoyed if people out there could help make this dream of ours come true. Those able to assist can contact the coaches on 076 372 8954 and 021 949 5793 or email [email protected]