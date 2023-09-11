Several parts of Tshwane hit by water shortages

Pretoria - Some parts of the City of Tshwane experienced water outages at the weekend owing to low levels of pressure supplied by Rand Water to the Mooikloof reservoir located in Pretoria east. MMC for Utilities Services Themba Fosi said the city’s teams had been working round the clock to initiate a new pump station at the Wilds, which was commissioned on Saturday.

“This has begun working and will continue pumping through the evening. We are seeing a gradual inflow into the Mooikloof reservoir and restoration to some of the low-lying areas supplied by the reservoir. I want to acknowledge and thank our teams for pushing to get the new pump station working and thank residents for their patience,” he said. The main holding reservoir for the city, the Garsfontein reservoir, was said to have dropped by 5%, sitting low at 19% and 23%. Fosi said: “This is a situation that we are monitoring carefully as this reservoir covers a large part of the east of the city. Our reservoirs at Laudium and Atteridgeville are currently empty due to low levels at the Rand Water Brakfontein reservoir. Water in these areas is expected to recover when this Rand Water reservoir improves.”

Water supply to areas such as Soshanguve, Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa started to trickle after they too experienced water shortages, the city said on Friday. “It must be mentioned that some of the high-lying areas may still be without water, however, as reservoir levels rise these areas will benefit too,” Fosi said. Parts of Saulsville and Kalafong Heights in Atteridgeville were on Friday without water as the reservoir was depleted. According to the city, the Atteridgeville HL reservoir supplying these areas was expected to start filling up as the bulk water supply system of Rand Water and City had stabilised.