Shaka Zulu musical thrills audience at State Theatre

Pretoria - The opening of the musical Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound at The South African State Theatre in Pretoria at the weekend attracted a large crown. It is written by playwright Bongani Linda and retold by and directed by award-winning actor and theatre maker Meshack Mavuso-Magabane.

The musical is a celebration of the life and legacy of Shaka kaSenzangakhona, the founder of the Zulu Kingdom from 1816 to 1828 and one of the most influential monarchs of the Zulu. The legend is credited with re-organising the military into a formidable force via a series of wide-reaching and influential reforms. A scene from ’Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound’, which is on at The State Theatre. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) The musical focuses on his rise and fall, the death of his mother Nandi and the twists to his murder. It runs until November 14.

The audience witnesses cast members double as actors and singers. The crowd roared in appreciation as they “unapologetically” threw themselves across the stage in true and authentic Zulu fashion. Apart from the eight-piece band, musical features, among others, singers, dancers were the order of the day. It also features veterans such as Nkanyiso Bhengu, who plays Dingane ka Senzangakhona, Thembinkosi Chagwe as Shaka Zulu, praise singer Mduduzi Mabaso, Simphiwe Skhakhane and Zakhele Mabena.