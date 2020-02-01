The family of the 18-year-old was speaking outside Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court, where Onthatile Magagula, also 18, and a pupil at the same school in Ga-Rankuwa, made her first appearance.
The matter was postponed to allow an alternative living address to be secured to ensure the victim’s safety. The court told Onthatile she would not be released until alternative accommodation had been found for the victim.
This was deemed vital after the court heard that Onthatile had two previous assault charges against her.
According to her record read out in court, her first charge, also of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, was in October 2018. She had hit another girl with a broomstick and a steel rake.