Shiny, healthy, pearly-white teeth for Kruger National Park’s canine heroes

Pretoria - The Kruger National Park’s canine heroes can now look forward to healthy, pearly-white teeth, following a dental initiative to ensure that these heroes can continue their job to keep the animals safe from poaching. Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced their groundbreaking collaboration with Cape Animal Dentistry Service to spearhead a dental initiative at the SANParks K9 Unit in Kruger.

This partnership aims to transform dental care for South Africa’s hardworking canine heroes. A total of 53 anti-poaching unit dogs from the greater Kruger area recently received dental procedures worth more than R414 000. In addition to comprehensive dental treatments, including general scaling and polishing, the team addressed the oral health needs of the K9 team, which consists of breeds such as Dobermann bloodhound crosses, pack hound dogs, Mallinois, Dutch and German shepherds, and one spaniel – an indispensable gate detection dog.

Specialist veterinary dentists Dr Cedric Tutt, Dr Patrick Liversage and Sr Ursula van der Riet from Cape Animal Dentistry Service, along with Platorand Dierekliniek’s Dr Natli Rouvoet and Sr Ali du Toit, donated their time, expertise and equipment to support this vital initiative. With Hill’s assistance, they procured essential medication, equipment and oxygen cylinders to ensure the success of the programme. The team were backed up by a team from the pet nutrition manufacturer, who provided support in anaesthetic monitoring, nursing, logistics and planning throughout the two-week programme.

“This project has been one of the most rewarding endeavours we have ever worked on. The rangers’ immense appreciation for recognising and aiding their dogs is truly heart-warming,” said Dr Guy Fyvie, part of the team. He added that they were thrilled to see the long-serving SANPark dogs requiring less dental work each year. “Working alongside such a dedicated and professional team has been an absolute privilege,” he said.